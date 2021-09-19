West Haven Man Longs To Reunite With Mother Stuck In Afghanistan

This former Afghan adviser to U.S. special forces became a U.S. citizen in 2019, but his mother, who is ill, remains stuck in Afghanistan. He sent his wife and two children to Afghanistan last year to take care of her. But while they were there, the country fell to the Taliban. His wife is a legal permanent resident and the children are U.S. citizens, but it took them a harrowing journey of nearly two weeks before they got the green light to leave. His mother had to stay behind.