CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Haven, CT

West Haven Man Longs To Reunite With Mother Stuck In Afghanistan

By Connecticut Public Radio
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This former Afghan adviser to U.S. special forces became a U.S. citizen in 2019, but his mother, who is ill, remains stuck in Afghanistan. He sent his wife and two children to Afghanistan last year to take care of her. But while they were there, the country fell to the Taliban. His wife is a legal permanent resident and the children are U.S. citizens, but it took them a harrowing journey of nearly two weeks before they got the green light to leave. His mother had to stay behind.

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Connecticut Public

Aid Official Warns Of A Bleak Situation In Afghanistan As Winter Approaches

When schools reopened recently in Afghanistan, only boys in grades 7 through 12 went back to class. Taliban leaders told girls that they must wait. "The explanation that we got from the Taliban is that this is just a slight delay, as they are working on operating procedures for girls," said Christopher Nyamandi, director of Save the Children, an aid group, in Afghanistan.
WORLD
Connecticut Public

NPR's History Podcast 'Throughline' Examines The Rise Of The Taliban

The Taliban took control of Afghanistan over a month ago. The last time they rose to power was in 1996, promising order through a strict interpretation of Sharia law. But how did they become the dominant force in Afghanistan? Rund Abdelfatah and Ramtin Arablouei, hosts of NPR's History podcast Throughline, look at the origins of the Taliban, starting with the Soviet invasion in Afghanistan more than 40 years ago.
AFGHANISTAN
Connecticut Public

NATO Secretary General On This Year's United Nations General Assembly

World leaders are at the U.N. in New York this week to talk about some of the thorniest issues on the planet - Afghanistan, climate change and the pandemic. For NATO's secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, you could add the future of the alliance he leads. It's been a rough month for the 72-year-old military and political alliance, from the chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal to the surprise deal on nuclear-powered submarines the U.S. reached with the U.K. and Australia shutting out France. Secretary General Stoltenberg joins us from New York, where he's attending the U.N. General Assembly.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Haven, CT
Society
Local
Connecticut Society
West Haven, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
City
West Haven, CT
Connecticut Public

The United Nations Warns People In Ethiopia's Tigray Region Face Famine

The United Nations is warning of famine in the Tigray region of Ethiopia. A mother and a newborn weighing just 1.7 pounds died from hunger at a health center last week. The government is accused of refusing to allow food and medical supplies and fuel from getting into this region, all of which is happening in a place that's in a civil war with the central government. The AP's East Africa reporter Cara Anna is in Nairobi and covering this story. Welcome.
UNITED NATIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Person
Richard Blumenthal
Connecticut Public

The United Nation's General Assembly In New York Comes To A Close

Secretary of State Antony Blinken wraps up his first U.N. General Assembly, returning in time for the first in-person Quad summit, a diplomatic group aimed at China. Michele Kelemen has been with NPR for two decades, starting as NPR's Moscow bureau chief and now covering the State Department and Washington's diplomatic corps. Her reports can be heard on all NPR News programs, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#U S State Department#U S Citizenship#Afghan Americans#The U S State Department#Digital Dunkirk
Connecticut Public

The U.S. Is Among Other Countries Pushing For Global Vaccine Equity

What will it take to vaccinate 70% of the world's population within a year? President Biden promised to help meet that goal this week. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: We're going to lead with the power of our example, and we're not going to stop. But the only way to get this done is for everyone, everywhere - is for all of us to step up, which I'm confident you will.
Connecticut Public

U.S. Officials Are Buying More Vaccine Doses To Donate To Other Countries

Today, the United States answers a criticism from some parts of the world. It's a criticism that rich countries have taken a larger share of available COVID vaccines than poorer nations, which also need the vaccine. Even as a minority of Americans rejects the widely available medication, people in other countries are desperate for more. And today, President Biden will announce the United States is nearly doubling the amount of vaccine it is promising to donate to poorer countries. NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith is covering this story. Tam, good morning.
U.S. POLITICS
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
760
Followers
2K+
Post
160K+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy