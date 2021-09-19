CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Paris Watches the Arc De Triomphe Get Wrapped Up in Christo’s Vision

By Sarah Moroz
Daily Beast
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn French, the word emballer means to wrap or package. It also means to be thrilled about. It also means to get carried away. All of these definitions apply to Paris’ Arc de Triomphe at present, as it is transformed from totemic tomb into a monument ensconced in 25,000 square meters of blue-tinged loosely woven silver polypropylene fabric and “belted” with 3,000 meters of red polypropylene rope, as conceived by the married artist duo Christo and Jeanne-Claude. (She died in 2009, he died last year.)

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fast Company

The phenomenal story of how Christo wrapped the Arc de Triomphe in 270,000 square feet of fabric

Perched in the basket of a cherry picker, Vladimir Yavachev is arm’s length from the vaulted ceiling inside the Arc de Triomphe, nearly a hundred feet above the streets of Paris. “We had to fix something up here,” he says, hard-hatted and yelling through the wind on a video call, with the tree-lined Champs-Élysées stretching out in the background below. He’s up at this great height inside one of the world’s most famous monuments straightening the folds on a massive piece of silvery blue fabric.
DESIGN
morningbrew.com

Arc de Triomphe Gets Wrapped in Massive Art Undertaking

Paris’s Arc de Triomphe has been transformed into an epic art installation inspired by Christo and Jeanne-Claude, now-deceased artists known for their larger-than-life pieces (like The Gates in NYC’s Central Park). The famous arch commissioned by Napoleon has been wrapped in 270,000 square feet of sliver-blue fabric, held in place...
DESIGN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christo
Andrei Tapalaga

The Royal British Prince Who Was Hidden From the Public

Prince John in 1910 (Source: Wikimedia Commons) The existence of Prince John has only been discovered recently as his existence was well hidden from the British public due to reasons that have not been yet disclosed by the Royal British Family, however, most historians argue that it was to not affect the public image of the royal family. His appearance was very rarely made public and this was due to an illness of which he suffered from a very young age.
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie wears gorgeous Peter Pilotto dress for wedding in Italy

Princess Eugenie was spotted attending a wedding in Italy in a new photo that surfaced on social media at the weekend. In a smiling snap taken outside the ceremony, the Princess wore a delicate peach dress designed by Peter Pilotto along with her Anya Hindmarch Marano clutch bag. According to...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arc De Triomphe#Parisians#French#The Pont Neuf#The Place Des Vosges#Wrapped#Cmn
Best Life

The Royal Family Is Including Harry in This Major Event This Month

This has hardly been a banner year for the Royal Family. Between the sexual assault allegations against Prince Andrew resulting in a lawsuit and the claims of racism and neglect from Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, the House of Windsor has been in crisis mode for much of 2021. On top of that, the royals also suffered the devastating loss of the family's patriarch, Prince Philip, who would have celebrated his centennial birthday in June.
CELEBRITIES
AFP

Carlos the Jackal seeks shorter jail term at French trial

Carlos the Jackal, who was behind some of the biggest terror attacks of the 1970s and 1980s, will attempt to have one of his three life sentences cut at a trial starting Wednesday in Paris. The 71-year-old Venezuelan militant, whose real name is Ilich Ramirez Sanchez, has been behind bars in France since his arrest in Sudan in 1994 after two decades on the run. "I am a professional revolutionary; revolution is my job," the left-winger who fought alongside radicalised Palestinians, Germany's Red Army Faction and the Japanese Red Army, told a French appeals court in 2018. A year earlier, a lower court had given him a third life sentence over a grenade attack at a store in the French capital in 1974 that killed two people and injured 34 others.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Details of Queen Victoria and Albert’s arguing revealed in letters

Prince Albert’s personal letters to Queen Victoria, some of which detailed arguments between the couple, have been made available online.The letters, which were previously only seen by historians, have been published by the Royal Collection Trust as part of its project on the life and legacy of the Prince Consort.Queen Victoria and Prince Albert married in February 1840, four months after their engagement in October 1839.In one letter, written in Albert’s native German and translated by the Mail Online, he accuses the Queen of losing her “self-control” during an argument.“You have again lost your self-control quite unnecessarily. I did not...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Arts
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Instagram
Daily Mail

Lady Louise steps into the spotlight! Prince Edward's daughter, 17, takes centre stage in Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers as she leads The Firm in paying tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh

Lady Louise Windsor took centre stage in a television documentary tonight as the teenager lead The Firm in paying tribute to her grandfather Duke of Edinburgh. Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, which aired tonight at 9pm on BBC One, featured interviews from all of the Queen, 95, and Philip's children - the Prince of Wales, 72, the Princess Royal, 71, the Duke of York, 61, and the Earl of Wessex, 57.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Nigeria-born designer Joy Meribe opens Milan Fashion Week

Nigeria-born designer Joy Meribe opened Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday with her debut runway collection, a concrete success for a movement to promote diversity in Italian fashion just a year after launching. The Italian National Fashion Chamber tapped Meribe to open six days of womenswear previews for Spring-Summer 2022 after her inaugural collection for the “We are Made in Italy” initiative last year found commercial success. “Beyond whatever video, proclamation or manifesto that we make, the real test is whether clients buy your products. Joy passed that exam,’’ said Italian-Haitian designer Stella Jean, who helped launch the initiative in...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Daily Beast

A 99-Year-Old Veteran Traveler Recalls the Maiden Voyage of the Queen Mary

Heather Beagley was an impressionable 14-year old English schoolgirl when her family embarked on the maiden voyage of the Queen Mary. On May 27, 1936, the magnificent Cunard flagship set out for the first time from Southampton, via Cherbourg in France, to New York. Heather is now 99 years old, but her vivid memories of that unique journey are fresh and vital. She recently gave a talk to the fellow residents of her seniors’ care home in Hertfordshire, England.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Beast

The Island With an Ancient History That Explains the World

In July 1997, I was fortunate to spend a few days among the Paiwan, an Aboriginal people in the south central highlands of Taiwan. I was in the country for typically academic reasons, attending a conference at a Taipei research center, but had been invited by a couple of anthropology students who were undertaking fieldwork in the mountainous interior to visit the village in which they were staying. It was an exhilarating, bewildering, and absurdly short trip: I took a crammed local flight from Taipei, arriving late at night in a dimly lit but frenetically busy local airport.
WORLD
The Independent

Tangier’s new dawn – how Morocco’s dissident dive got its mojo back

It’s a crisp winter’s day with wood smoke clinging to the air, and high in the Kasbah of Tangier, Cafe Baba is busy. A knot of teenagers has blocked off a corner of the balcony in pursuit of a board game. A lone smoker stares out to sea through tall horseshoe windows that skim white rooftops. If it weren’t for the flatscreen TV pumping out hip-hop you could say this Tangier coffeeshop, with its ripped seats and chipped Arabesque tiles, has changed little since the 1950s, when it served marijuana to writers like Jack Kerouac, Allen Ginsberg and William Burroughs....
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy