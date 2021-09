Wondering how, and where, to watch the 2021 Met gala? Well, you’re in luck: Vogue is hosting the only official livestream of the event, which is known as fashion’s biggest night out. Occurring on September 13, the livestream will allow you to be a part of all the action as megawatt celebrities take to the steps of Metropolitan Museum in their finest attire—all with the simple click of a button.

