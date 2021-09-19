Howey: Redistricting and the spoils of victory

INDIANAPOLIS — I called it “Frankendistrict,” the old 4th Congressional District that existed between 2001 and 2011. “Frankendistrict” was drawn by Indiana House Democrats, the scraps from the other eight districts stitched to make an ugly ninth that gave the concept of “errymandering” a bad, baaaad name. It straddled western Indiana, stretching from three counties south of Lake Michigan to three counties north of the Ohio River.