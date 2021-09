As I jump into my truck every afternoon and head home after work I pass by a vast number of people. Some gathering at the Union Mission to get their meal for the day, some walking across the Million Dollar Bridge toward the Connector, and some like me, sitting in my car, separated from whatever has been controlling my time for the last few hours, and now headed to the next place we have to go. I bet you that that has been my end-of-the-day story for the last five years, until two days ago.

