Script To Screen: “As Good As It Gets”

My Son, the Peacock streaming movie to which star James McAvoy was not given the script, is like watching someone play a personalized, feature-length narrative videogame. Writer/director Christian Carion remade his own 2017 thriller Mon Garçon, which presents its lead Guillaume Canet with the same conceit, throwing McAvoy into the dramatic deep end. The cast and crew are fully informed, but he only has the vaguest idea of the story: His son is missing. But he gets no screenplay. No dialogue. It’s like he’s a Marvel star that won’t stop leaking plot points. The experiment’s a dull watch, but it’s far more fascinating a case study than it is a piece of drama. And if we dig into the gimmick that makes it so interesting, we can piece together why its inevitable compromises make it so boring.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO