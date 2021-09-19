CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Patriots notebook: Entering a critical Week 2, New England needs to take care of business against Jets

By Tyler Sullivan
CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to two decades of background, we had a pretty good wrap about who the New England Patriots were. With Tom Brady under center, you could never really count them out of any matchup until the clock literally had zeros across the board. They also were famous for winning the games they were supposed to win, with upsets becoming a rarity around Foxborough. It's that trait that we're still looking to see if these 2021 New England Patriots -- led by rookie quarterback Mac Jones -- have.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

New England Patriots pick off New York Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson four times

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Facing the New England Patriots for the first time, New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson received his welcome-to-the-rivalry moment on his first pass. And his second. And two more times after that. The rookie was intercepted four times in his first 10 pass attempts in a...
NFL
FanSided

New England Patriots: Quick takes on steady win over NY Jets

Here are some quick takes on the New England Patriots’ 25-6 victory over the New York Jets in New Jersey as Mac Jones shined again. Ho hum, another game, another Mac Jones outing with a completion percentage of 70-plus percent. If anyone isn’t convinced yet, get real. This young man is special.
NFL
criernewsroom.com

New England Patriots set to take on Dolphins in season opener

The NFL teams, alongside their fans, are gearing up for the start of the 2021-22 season. The Patriots, coming off last year’s 7-9 season, have had a lot to work for this year and some room for personal reflection. The roster cut to 53 players has caused fans to have...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Charlie Weis
Person
Mac Jones
FanSided

New England Patriots: 3 players crucial to victory vs NY Jets

The New England Patriots three top players to watch for against the New York Jets could very likely be the keys to the Patriots first win of the season. The heartbreaking loss to the Miami Dolphins, which kept the red, white, blue, and silver from again topping the AFC East, must have left a bad taste in the mouths of the Patriots’ players.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#The New England Patriots#New England#American Football#The Boston Herald#Weei
Pats Pulpit

New England Patriots links 9/16/21 - Jets week: Good time for Mac to let it fly

Patriots-Jets Wednesday Injury Report. Mike Dussault’s Notebook: Jones, Henry look to make strides vs. Jets. Press Conference transcript: Bill Belichick. Press Conferences: Bill Belichick - Mac Jones - Jakobi Meyers - Kyle Dugger - Adrian Phillips - Joejuan Williams - Mike Onwenu - Hunter Henry. Belestrator: Preparing for Zach Wilson...
NFL
PatsFans.com

MORSE: Week 2 Preview – Patriots at New York Jets

Here we are in week two and we have what may be a critical game for the Patriots. They are playing the New York Jets, another division rival, in their home opener at the Meadowlands. Both teams are coming off disappointing losses and don’t want to start the season at 0-2. The Jets lost to Carolina by a score of 19-14.
NFL
nbcboston.com

Tom Brady Told Charlie Weis He ‘Wasn't Going to Back Up a 5-11 QB' in 2001

Brady on Bledsoe in 2001: 'Not going to back up a 5-11 QB' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Even as an unheralded sixth-round draft pick, there never was a doubt in Tom Brady's mind he would overtake Drew Bledsoe as the New England Patriots' starting quarterback. Legend has it...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Jets X-Factor

NY Jets vs. New England Patriots, Week 2 preview: Rookie QBs on display

Zach Wilson and Mac Jones headline a New York Jets-New England Patriots Week 2 matchup. EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ—It’s Zach Wilson time, again, after his impressive debut against the Carolina Panthers in the face of near-impossible odds—especially in the first half. What makes Week 2 of the New York Jets‘ 2021 NFL schedule is that it’s also another rookie’s time.
NFL
FanSided

New England Patriots Week 3 roadmap to the New Orleans Saints

The New England Patriots are riding high after a 25-6 victory over the New York Jets in Week 2, but Sean Payton, Jameis Winston, Alvin Kamara and the New Orleans Saints are marching into town with a different kind of music on the football field. Following a loss to the...
NFL
The Spun

Jon Gruden Uses 1 Movie To Describe Lamar Jackson

Jon Gruden and the Las Vegas Raiders will face off against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in the first Monday night game of the 2021 NFL season. This primetime matchup already has plenty of hype, but Gruden made sure to boost that excitement with some comments on Saturday afternoon.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Jerry Jones Said About Tony Romo

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made his opinion on his former quarterback Tony Romo extremely clear this week. Jones believes that Romo is a Pro Football Hall of Famer. Romo, who retired from the NFL following the 2016 season, is eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year. Romo has Hall of Fame-worthy statistics, though he likely won’t get in due to a lack of postseason success.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes’ Insane Throw

Patrick Mahomes has his Kansas City Chiefs in a dogfight against the Cleveland Browns today in a rematch of last year’s playoffs. And as usual, there’s been at least one amazing throw in the process. Trailing by nine early in the fourth quarter, the Kansas City Chiefs started a drive...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy