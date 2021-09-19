Patriots notebook: Entering a critical Week 2, New England needs to take care of business against Jets

Thanks to two decades of background, we had a pretty good wrap about who the New England Patriots were. With Tom Brady under center, you could never really count them out of any matchup until the clock literally had zeros across the board. They also were famous for winning the games they were supposed to win, with upsets becoming a rarity around Foxborough. It's that trait that we're still looking to see if these 2021 New England Patriots -- led by rookie quarterback Mac Jones -- have.