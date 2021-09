The Dallas Cowboys were looking to bounce back after a tough opening night to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and had to go on the road again to face the Los Angeles Chargers. Down plenty of big names on both sides of the ball, including DeMarcus Lawrence, the defense’s most reliable player, Dallas turned to putting rookie linebacker Micah Parsons on the edge, something he had a little experience doing in college for Penn State (in fact, Parsons said he hadn’t played that many snaps on the edge since high school).

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO