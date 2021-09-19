CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sapakoff: Gamecocks running back room runs out of room too fast at UGA

By David Cloninger dcloninger@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATHENS, Ga. – If you want to measure your favorite college football conference’s collective tailgate quality index, the scene outside any SEC venue will do. Sanford Stadium on Sept. 18 was also the best place in America for South Carolina to test-drive a quartet of running backs who must carry a big load to give the Gamecocks bowl qualification hope in Shane Beamer’s first season as head coach.

The State

Former Gamecock running back makes NFL debut with Ravens on Monday Night Football

It took quite the impressive preseason and certain circumstances for former South Carolina running back Ty’Son Williams to be in the spot he’s in for the Baltimore Ravens. Williams went undrafted in 2020, signed to the Ravens’ practice squad and was moved up to the active roster for one game but didn’t record any stats. He climbed his way up the roster this offseason with consistent practices and a string of injuries to Ravens running backs J.K. Dobbins (ACL), Justice Hill (Achilles tendon) and Gus Edwards (ACL).
NFL

