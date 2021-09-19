CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tropical Depression Seventeen develops off coast of West Africa

WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 12 days ago
The National Hurricane Center is tracking a tropical depression off the coast of West Africa.

The tropical depression has max sustained winds of 35 mph and is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm within the next 48 hours. The next name on the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season list is Rose.

The storm will have no impact on the Big Bend and South Georgia. Tropical Depression Seventeen is expected to stay out to sea.

As always, be sure to follow the ABC 27 First Alert Weather Team on Facebook and Twitter. Be sure to download the Storm Shield App to get watches and warnings delivered straight to your phone to stay updated on your forecast through the week. Get the app today: iPhone/iPad | Android.

