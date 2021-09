“Equal Pay for Equal Work” is one of the great social justice and worker victories of the last century, and has been enshrined in Pennsylvania law for 62 years and in federal law for 58 years. Sadly, it is not practiced by the commonwealth when it comes to front-line workers such as the 55,000 Direct Support Professionals (DSPs) in Pennsylvania who assist people with intellectual disabilities and autism to live and work in the community.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO