Shannon Mullen

By Shannon Mullen
wwno.org
 5 days ago

Oldest Black Church Open After Six-Year Restoration. The nation's oldest black church reopens to the public this week after a $9-million restoration fueled in part by federal stimulus funds, and completed in painstaking detail despite the recession. Shannon Mullen tours Boston's African Meeting House with the woman who led the project.



