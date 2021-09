Two pub landlords have banned their own daughter from their boozer, because she refuses to get the coronavirus vaccine.Shelly and Martin Jones, who own Minerva Inn in Plymouth, Devon, have said they are only allowing jabbed people into their pub and family ties are not going to get in the way of that decision.Speaking to ITV, Shelly said she is trying to protect elderly and potentially vulnerable punters.She said: “I’ve even had to turn away my own daughter, she hasn’t had any jabs yet. She turned up at the door and I was like ‘sorry you can’t come in’.“I...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO