Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be taken as investment advice. After overcoming some hurdles over the past week, Solana was back among the gainers. A 13% surge over the last 24 hours was timely after SOL negotiated past certain lows. Trading around the upper trendline of a down-channel at press time, a breakout seemed to be well within reach – One which could trigger further upside and mark an end to a corrective phase.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO