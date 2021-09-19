CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Amazon and Nike are among major brands advertising on websites that spread COVID-19 misinformation, report says

By Zahra Tayeb
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DcZC6_0c0mNeed00
Ads for Amazon services were discovered on more than 30 sites, according to the analysis.

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Major companies and brands including Amazon, Nike, Ted Baker, and Asos, have been found advertising on websites that spread COVID-19 misinformation, The Observer and The Bureau of Investigative Journalism reported.

The Bureau's analysis, which was shared with The Observer, focused on 60 sites and spanned three months. Ads for many household names - both in the US and UK - featured on such sites, it found.

The companies whose ads were displayed appear to have unwittingly helped fund sites that spread false COVID-19 information, The Observer added.

Ads for Amazon services were discovered on more than 30 sites that distributed fake news, including ones making baseless claims about Bill Gates, according to The Observer. The Microsoft cofounder has regularly been the subject of vaccine conspiracy theories.

Amazon and Nike did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

According to the report, Honda, Walgreens, and eBay were also among those whose ads were found on misinformation-spreading sites.

A spokesperson for American Honda told The Observer: "We are currently working to determine how our advertising may have appeared on the websites in question. We would never support Covid misinformation or knowingly allow our advertising on such websites."

The analysis found that the ads were being placed through the "opaque by design" digital advertising market, which is estimated to be worth more than $455 billion this year.

Even before these revelations surfaced, Amazon was facing scrutiny in relation to COVID-19 misinformation.

Books about hoax COVID-19 cures and anti-vaccination claims are frequently featured as top sellers on the digital retailer's site. As a result, US lawmakers are investigating the issue, Insider's Bethany Dawson reported .

Read the original article on
Business Insider

Comments / 1

Related
Business Insider

BlackBerry Emerges As Top WallStreetBets Interest; SmileDirectClub, Nike, Palantir, Canoo Are Other Top Trends

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) has emerged as the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Thursday night, while SmileDirectClub Inc. (NYSE:SDC), Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV), TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) and Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) are also seeing high interest. What Happened: Exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) is...
BUSINESS
Fast Company

‘This was a life and death branding assignment’: On advertising for the COVID-19 age

In the summer of 2020, JinJa Birkenbeuel got the assignment of a lifetime: Advocate Health Care, the largest healthcare system in Illinois, wanted her agency Birk Creative to develop a public-health campaign to educate Black and Latinx residents about COVID-19. The disease was raging in Illinois, and communities of color were especially hit hard. Birkenbeuel and her team knew they couldn’t just make a clever poster and call it a day.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Covid 19#Quinn Rooney Getty#Asos#Bureau#American
The Independent

Apple, Google raise new concerns by yanking Russian app

Big Tech companies that operate around the globe have long promised to obey local laws and to protect civil rights while doing business. But when Apple and Google capitulated to Russian demands and removed a political-opposition app from their local app stores, it raised worries that two of the world's most successful companies are more comfortable bowing to undemocratic edicts — and maintaining a steady flow of profits — than upholding the rights of their users.The app in question, called Smart Voting, was a tool for organizing opposition to Russia President Vladimir Putin ahead of elections held over the...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
West Hawaii Today

Lawmakers ask Amazon to curtail COVID-19 misinformation

Two federal lawmakers have requested that Amazon CEO Andy Jassy address concerns about the company’s role in pushing shoppers toward books and products that promote misinformation about the coronavirus. Nearly 18 months into the pandemic, merchandise touting unproven COVID-19 remedies and anti-vaccine conspiracy theories continues to land near the top...
PUBLIC HEALTH
HuffingtonPost

Elizabeth Warren To Amazon: Stop 'Peddling Misinformation About COVID-19'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren took Amazon to task this week over concerns that the company’s search results are “peddling misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines and treatments.”. In a Tuesday letter to Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, the Massachusetts Democrat lambasted the retail giant for “practices that mislead consumers about COVID-19 prevention or treatment.” She demanded the company explain search algorithms that return books promoting conspiracy theories and anti-vaccine disinformation in the top results.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

IAC In Talks To Buy Magazine Publisher Meredith : Report

(RTTNews) - Billionaire Barry Diller's IAC/InterActiveCorp (IACI) is in advanced talks to buy Meredith (MDP), a magazine publishing company that owns titles including People and Better Homes & Gardens, in a deal valued at more than $2.5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter. MDP...
BUSINESS
The Independent

California 1st to set quota limits for retailers like Amazon

California on Wednesday became the first state to bar mega-retailers from firing warehouse workers for missing quotas that interfere with bathroom and rest breaks under a new law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom that grew from Amazon s drive to speed goods to consumers more quickly.The measure also bars Amazon, the online retail giant, and similar companies from disciplining workers for following health and safety laws and allows employees to sue to suspend unsafe quotas or reverse retaliation. The bill applies to all warehouse distribution centers, though proponents were driven by Amazon's dominance.“We cannot allow corporations to put profit...
RETAIL
whtc.com

Schiff presses Facebook, Amazon on efforts to curb COVID-19 vaccine misinformation

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Representative Adam Schiff on Thursday called on Facebook and Amazon to provide a more thorough explanation of their efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 vaccine misinformation. “Despite some concrete and positive steps previously taken, these companies owe both the public and the Congress additional answers about...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

Marin Software stock is both the biggest gainer and most active after renewing Google revenue share deal

Shares of Marin Software Inc. were both the biggest gainers and most active on major U.S. exchanges in afternoon trading Wednesdasy, after the digital advertising disclosed that it renewed a revenue share agreement with Alphabet Inc.'s Google LLC. The stock rocketed 58.7% on volume of 114.6 million shares, which compared with the full-day average of about 4.6 million shares. The company said the agreement with Google, which is for Marin to develop its enterprise technology platform and software products, is effective Oct. 1. That takes the place of the current revenue share agreement, which was entered into in...
STOCKS
Business Insider

Business Insider

238K+
Followers
16K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy