Power Struggles, Malaria, a Hidden Corpse: Dante’s Life Was Weird and His Death Weirder

By Candida Moss
Daily Beast
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a small cluster of people whose accomplishments are so broadly recognized that they are known by a single name: Cher, Madonna, 2Pac, to name a few. This week marks the 700th anniversary of the death of one of them: Dante, the medieval poet known as the “father of the Italian language” and the “Supreme Poet” of Italy. His depictions of heaven, hell, and purgatory have made him one of the most influential poets of all time. Cities fought over his remains and even Pope Francis has described him as a “prophet of hope.” Despite the accolades he receives today, however, his life was marked by heartbreak, pain, and exile.

