Volusia County, FL

Combining fire and emergency medical service would make Volusia safer, lower insurance costs

Daytona Beach News-Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePat Rice wrote in The News-Journal, two weeks ago, about the need for merging essential services among the communities in Volusia County. When I was hired as the fire chief of Port Orange in 2003, I was interviewed by a panel of city managers from South Daytona, Port Orange, New Smyrna Beach and Edgewater. Their questioning focused on how these cities could work together and move toward merging their fire departments. Eighteen years later and there has only been minimal success with these efforts. Pat Rice was correct and I will explain how mergers can start; thereby, creating a more efficient, effective, and less expensive delivery system for ambulance services with benefits to the fire service countywide.

www.news-journalonline.com

