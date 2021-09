FOXBOROUGH — Patriots starting offensive right tackle Trent Brown played only one series in the season opener before exiting the game with a calf injury. The team listed Brown as questionable to return in the first quarter, but he did not take another snap. It was not clear how or when Brown suffered the injury. He remained on the sideline with a wrap around his right calf for the majority of the first half.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO