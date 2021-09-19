‘Capturing verbatim’: Court reporters serve important role in judicial system

ENID, Okla. — Sometimes, when Mary Kirkhart is watching a television show or listening to something, she’ll mentally practice typing what she’s hearing.

She’ll see a stenotype machine in her head and see her fingers press the buttons to go with what she’s hearing as a way to work on her court reporting skills.

“People see me moving my hands funny or just off in my little world, and it’s because I’m going through all that steno in my head,” Kirkhart said.

Kirkhart started taking online classes for court reporting through Tulsa Community College two years ago, and once she becomes certified she plans on working as an official court reporter at the Garfield County Court House, where she currently works as a deputy court clerk.

‘Hidden gem of a career’

There are many services stenographers can offer — court reporting, medical transcribing, realtime TV captioning — and in numerous accessibility fields.

A court reporter, according to the Oklahoma Bar Association, serves an important role in the judicial system by protecting and preserving evidence and testimony and delivering an accurate record of events in a legal proceeding.

All court reporters in Oklahoma must be certified by the State Board of Examiners of Certified Shorthand Reporters and approved by the Supreme Court of Oklahoma.

There are 26 District Courts in Oklahoma and currently four official court reporters who serve in Oklahoma District 4 — Alfalfa, Blaine, Dewey, Garfield, Grant, Kingfisher, Major, Woods and Woodward counties — and work at the Garfield County Court House: Beth Malatin, Madelyn Ackley, Melissa Atkinson and Ruthann McCrary.

McCrary, who became certified in 1989, began working with Judge Dennis Hladik in 2013, and in 2016 she switched to Judge Paul Woodward, whom she travels with to other towns like Medford and Kingfisher on occasion for legal proceedings.

Using her stenograph machine, which is a specialized chorded keyboard or typewriter used for shorthand, McCrary listens to everything said in a courtroom during a hearing and types it all out in real time.

Her day-to-day work changes, but on a normal day she’ll be in a courtroom for anywhere from five minutes to the rest of the day. She’ll keep records for 10 years, and, if needed, provides transcripts.

“It’s a lot of time in the courtroom when we’re really busy,” McCrary said. “We might have a week-long jury trial set, and they settle at the last minute, so then it’s a week long of catching up on transcripts. I work in my office a lot. I work in the evenings and on weekends on transcripts quite a bit.”

McCrary knew from the get-go that she wanted to be an official court reporter instead of doing freelance court reporting, which is what Kelly O’Rourke does.

Instead of being employed by the judicial system, freelance court reporters are independent contractors or work for a court reporting firm and are typically hired by law firms to cover depositions, arbitrations, meetings, business sections and more, according to Stevens-Koenig Reporting.

During O’Rourke’s fourth year of college as a pre-law major, she realized that she wanted to do something different but still in the realm of law, so she went to a court reporting school in Tulsa and fell in love with it.

O’Rourke worked as an official court reporter for about 30 years before retiring in 2016. She then opened O’Rourke Reporting & Transcription and is the only freelance court reporter in Northwest Oklahoma, a career that gives her flexibility while doing what she loves.

“It’s a hidden gem of a career,” O’Rourke said. “It’s like a front row seat to the circus of life. You can’t get any closer to things that go on. Some of them are heartbreaking. Some of them are funny. Some of them are scary. Some of them are crushingly boring. It just depends on what you’re doing, and you do something totally different every day.”

‘In crisis mode’

Once Kirkhart becomes certified, she plans on staying in Garfield County as an official court reporter, becoming the fifth one in the courthouse.

More court reporters are needed across Oklahoma, though.

As of Oct. 1, Oklahoma District 1, which includes counties in the Panhandle and Harper County, will not have any court reporters, Woodward said.

“We’re in crisis mode,” she said. “We don’t have enough court reporters.”

According to the Oklahoma Bar Association, several factors have contributed to the critical shortage of court reporters in the state: lower salaries, fewer accredited schools, uncertainty of professional advancement and retirement.

TCC offers an 18-month court reporting program with tuition paid on a monthly basis of around $355 per submodule for an approximate total of $6,400, though that number can vary based on how quickly someone progresses through the speed building portion of the course.

The critical shortage of certified court reporters in Oklahoma also prompted Oklahoma State University-Oklahoma City to start its own two-year court reporting program, according to The Oklahoman.

Both schools are open for enrollment for January 2022, and Kirkhart added that anybody who has questions about or wants more information on court reporting can reach out to her on Facebook.

“We need people to be interested in (court reporting),” Woodward said.

‘Like a duck swimming on a pond’

O’Rourke said although it might seem like an easy job from the outside, court reporting is not as easy as it can look.

“They see the people on TV, and they’re just sitting there, staring off into space and barely pressing the keys,” she said, “but it’s like a duck swimming on a pond. You see the duck gliding along effortlessly from the top, but you don’t see its little feet going crazy underneath the water. ... It’s your brain to your fingers, and it takes a lot of brainpower.”

Using a stenotype machine is like playing the piano, O’Rourke said. Stenotype machines have 22 keys and work by typing in syllables rather than letters, like normal keyboards, and court reporters use the chord-like system to combine hundreds of syllables to type upward of 300 words per minute, according to Naegeli Deposition and Trial.

Using tape or electronic recorders in place of court reporters, O’Rourke said, can’t capture everything said in a courtroom verbatim.

Everybody talking all at once or other noises like a baby crying or a door slamming can drown out what needs to be recorded, and without a court reporter in the room, there isn’t anybody to take a step back, slow down and clarify what was said.

“It’s just better to have a human to capture everything and get it right and do the research and do the spelling and make sure every every word was correct,” she said, “than to have somebody go back and just try to transcribe something from the tape that may or may not have had the best audio quality or may have malfunctioned.

McCrary and O’Rourke added that it can sometimes be difficult to contain emotions during legal proceedings, too, but they try to concentrate on work and stay as positive as they can.

To be a court reporter, McCrary said that court reporters need to pay attention to detail and have good hand-eye coordination, and O’Rourke added that a court reporter needs to be patient and have a vast knowledge of the English language and the ability to concentrate.

Kirkhart said learning how to be a court reporter has been difficult, especially because she has a family and a full-time job. She said there’s a lot to learn, and improving her speed and accuracy has been the biggest hurdle so far.

“We need to be fast and accurate,” she said. “To pass our certification tests, we have to have a 95% accuracy.”

Right now, Kirkhart can type 120 words per minute on her stenotype machine, and she practices about 20 to 30 hours per week, saying it’s almost like she has another job.

Although the work can be challenging and time-consuming, Kirkhart said it’s worth it.

“This is such an amazing career, and I’m not even there yet,” she said.