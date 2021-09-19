Meet the Authors: John Thorndike, David Stebenne making in-person appearances

Join us to meet the author Wendy Voorsanger who will be discussing her latest novel Prospects of a Woman. Elisabeth Parker comes to California from Massachusetts in 1849 with her new husband, Nate, to reunite with her father, who’s struck gold on the American River. But she soon realizes her husband is not the man she thought—and neither is her father, who abandons them shortly after they arrive. As Nate struggles with his sexuality, Elisabeth is forced to confront her preconceived notions of family, love, and opportunity. This Zoom event is made possible by the Friends of the Larkspur Library.

LARKSPUR, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO