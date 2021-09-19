CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet the Authors: John Thorndike, David Stebenne making in-person appearances

By The Columbus Dispatch
northwestgeorgianews.com
 5 days ago

** John Thorndike: In "The Last of his Mind: A Year in the Shadow of Alzheimer's," Thorndike recalls the final year in the life of his father, Joe Thorndike, who was the former managing editor of LIFE magazine. The memoir, first published in 2009, has been reissued with a new introduction that discusses the toll of Alzheimer's, which Joe Thorndike suffered, and a reader's guide. The event is free and will be held in-person at 7 p.m.Sept. 22, at Gramercy Books, 2424 E. Main St., Bexley. Those wishing to attend should be vaccinated and wear masks during the event. To register, go to www.eventbrite.com or www.gramercybooksbexley.com.

