COVID-19 almost killed teen, but community who rallied around her still largely unvaccinated

The family of an Illinois mother who, despite being fully vaccinated, died from Covid-19 earlier this month, has used her obituary to send a message to those who’ve chosen to remain unvaccinated against the virus. Candace Ayers’ family said the 66-year-old mother and grandmother had gotten fully vaccinated against Covid-19 in March but came down with a breakthrough case over the summer that eventually led to her passing. They have urged unvaccinated individuals to get vaccinated in an effort to better protect immunocompromised people like their late mother.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 8 DAYS AGO