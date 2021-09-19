CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 almost killed teen, but community who rallied around her still largely unvaccinated

By Sarah Varney, Kaiser Health News
 5 days ago
The Allie Henderson who stepped out of her mother’s car to a driveway full of cheering friends and family holding “Welcome Home” signs was a wisp of her former self. After 10 days in the hospital with a near-fatal case of COVID-19 inflammatory syndrome, the then-13-year-old softball phenom and beloved, straight-A student was lethargic and frail and braced herself against the car’s door frame.

