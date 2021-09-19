Regional News Partners
Augusta’s local news leader WJBF NewsChannel 6 works closely with trusted Nexstar news partners across the Southeast and East to monitor what’s happening in surrounding communities. Our regional partnerships enhance the impact of our journalism, as we strive to curate uniquely relevant experiences for our local readers in Augusta. Stay on top of what’s happening near your family and friends by visiting our news partners in Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania.www.wjbf.com
Comments / 0