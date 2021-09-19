After 4th lake infestation in North Dakota, calls for more vigilance against zebra mussels
BISMARCK — The discovery of zebra mussels in a fourth North Dakota lake recently has stakeholders asking for increased vigilance against the invasive species. A cabin owner on Lake Elsie in Richland County, in the southeast corner of the state, identified zebra mussels attached to a boat lift over the Labor Day weekend, according to the North Dakota Game and Fish Department.www.grandforksherald.com
