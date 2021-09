The Solana price analysis forecast is bullish for today. Volatility is high at the moment. SOL finding support at $135. On the 5-day Solana price analysis chart, The RSI was seen hovering towards the overbought region. This suggests that the market has generally been bullish in the past week. The long-term technical indicators show that the bull market that saw its way last month might continue through the year.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO