Bills trying for a 6th consecutive victory over Dolphins

The Dolphins got their first win under their belt last Sunday against the New England Patriots. They will now face another divisional foe in the Buffalo Bills this Sunday. This will be the first home game of the regular season for the Dolphins. Even though they are at home, the Bills are still favored by a field goal going into this game. This is not surprising as the Bills are serious Super Bowl contenders this year. The Dolphins will have to be on top of their game if they want to come out of this game with a win. This article will preview the Dolphins’ upcoming game against the Buffalo Bills.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO