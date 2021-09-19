The hipster US hotel group bringing college campus life to Cambridge

To any outside reader, she was far from perfect. She was short, scruffy and unkempt, nothing like the other elegant, attractive papers. Yet, we could not have been prouder. Upon entering middle school, my peers began discussing mental health issues derived from their studies and prominent areas of social injustice. I realized that even though the students of Hopkins Junior High School whispered stories of socioeconomic, racial and gender inequities to their friends, my peers needed an open forum to convey student expression and represent their voices. That need motivated me to call and pitch an idea for an inclusive newspaper to the principal and my friends just one month after school started.

