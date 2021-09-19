The hipster US hotel group bringing college campus life to Cambridge
In 2018 I took a trip along America’s Pacific Northwest, driving from Portland to Vancouver stopping in Seattle. I hadn’t expected to love this midpoint as much as I did, but found myself deeply enamoured with the Emerald City; its music history and tech future, all surrounded by mountains. This was in no small part thanks to the hotel I stayed in – the very best city hotels draw on their locale and play a leading role in making you fall in love with a place.www.telegraph.co.uk
Comments / 0