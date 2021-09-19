CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

C.J. Stroud Thinks He‘s “Getting Better and Better Every Week” Despite Shoulder Injury, Outside Criticism

By Dan Hope
Eleven Warriors
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Ohio State’s quarterbacks went through warmups before Saturday’s game against Tulsa, it was apparent that C.J. Stroud’s shoulder was bothering him. He didn’t throw nearly as many passes as the starting quarterback usually does during pregame warmups – at times, he was just standing and watching while Kyle McCord, Jack Miller and Quinn Ewers took reps – and when he did throw, he often grabbed at his shoulder or rotated it afterward.

www.elevenwarriors.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Nick Saban Names 1 Of Alabama’s Most Important Players Ever

Saban revealed during his press conference on Thursday that Julio Jones, his former wide receiver, is one of the “most important” players in Alabama history. Why? The former college football star helped implement the championship culture Saban was attempting to build during his early days with the Crimson Tide. Jones...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

New Orleans Saints Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday

The New Orleans Saints are making some final moves before this afternoon’s 53-man roster deadline. And one of these moves featured the release of backup quarterback Trevor Siemian. But, this doesn’t mean his time with the Saints organization is done. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the team is...
NFL
The Spun

Drew Brees Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jameis Winston

It’s safe to say Drew Brees was impressed by Jameis Winston’s 2021 starting quarterback debut with the New Orleans Saints. Winston led the Saints to a blowout win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. New Orleans crushed Green Bay, 38-3, in a game that was every bit as ugly as the final score would indicate. Winston didn’t throw for a ton of yards, but he piled up five touchdowns in the blowout victory.
NFL
New York Post

Drew Brees goes viral for ‘new hair’ during broadcast debut

Drew Brees is one day into his broadcast career, and he’s already going viral. The former Saints quarterback joined the NBC Sports crew — ahead of Tampa Bay’s season-opening win against the Cowboys on Thursday night — but his apparent “new hair” stole the spotlight. Fans on social media were...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
Eleven Warriors

C.J. Stroud, Ryan Day, TreVeyon Henderson and Other Buckeyes React to Ohio State's Win Over Tulsa

Ohio State got back in the win column with a 41-20 victory over Tulsa at Ohio Stadium Saturday night. A plethora of Buckeyes met with media members after the game to discuss the performance, starting with redshirt quarterback C.J. Stroud, head coach Ryan Day, record-setting running back TreVeyon Henderson and a number of other players on offense and defense.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garrett Wilson
Person
Kyle Mccord
Person
Chris Olave
Person
Justin Fields
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox College Football#American Football#Ohio State#Cfbonfox
record-courier.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud named Big Ten freshman of week for second game

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is again the Big Ten’s freshman of the week. He received the honor after throwing for a near-school record 484 yards and three touchdowns in the Buckeyes’ 35-28 loss to Oregon on Saturday. Dwayne Haskins, who had 499 passing yards in the Big Ten championship game in 2018, is the only other Buckeyes signal caller with more.
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Despite loss, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud earns Freshman of the Week honors

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Despite Saturday’s loss, the Big Ten honored Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud with Freshman of the Week recognition for the second straight week. The Buckeyes lost 35-28 to Oregon, which caused the Buckeyes to drop six spots to No. 9 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll. The loss handed coach Ryan Day his first in a regular season contest. It was also Ohio State’s first nonconference regular season defeat since Sept. 9, 2017 against Baker Mayfield’s Oklahoma Sooners.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

LISTEN: Are Falcons Better Than You Think?

This weekend marks the start of a new journey for the Atlanta Falcons franchise. After one of the most difficult seasons in franchise history, 2021 marks a new chapter for the Falcons with head coach Arthur Smith. Smith brings a decade of experience as an assistant for the Tennessee Titans...
NFL
The Spun

Ohio State Fans Are Getting Concerned With C.J. Stroud

There’s still an entire half of football left to play in today’s game between Ohio State and Oregon, but there are already plenty of fans expressing their concern with C.J. Stroud’s performance. Most of Stroud’s passes in the first quarter against Oregon have been high. Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

C.J. Stroud flashes as passer, leader for Buckeyes despite loss

COLUMBUS — Point fingers in nearly every direction when looking who to blame for the Ohio State loss to Oregon. Just make sure it doesn’t reach C.J. Stroud. The second-year quarterback in just his second career start lit up the stat sheet with 484 passing yards. He made throws needed to keep the Buckeyes within striking distance of the Ducks despite a lackluster defensive effort.
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportswar.com

Outside of Clemson that's a clearly better FB conference than the ACC

All those schools would easily be top half of the ACC in football. -- Old Line Hokie 09/10/2021 2:50PM. Have to disagree. If you take out Clemson, both conferences are... -- EDGEMAN 09/10/2021 9:40PM. Outside of Clemson that's a clearly better FB conference than the ACC -- LonghornHokie 09/10/2021 9:19PM.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy