C.J. Stroud Thinks He‘s “Getting Better and Better Every Week” Despite Shoulder Injury, Outside Criticism
As Ohio State’s quarterbacks went through warmups before Saturday’s game against Tulsa, it was apparent that C.J. Stroud’s shoulder was bothering him. He didn’t throw nearly as many passes as the starting quarterback usually does during pregame warmups – at times, he was just standing and watching while Kyle McCord, Jack Miller and Quinn Ewers took reps – and when he did throw, he often grabbed at his shoulder or rotated it afterward.www.elevenwarriors.com
