It has been a funky start schedule wise but now all 14 Big Ten teams have been on the field and have a game under their belt. There were Thursday games, Friday games, conference games, non-conference games — and even a Week 0 game. There was plenty to watch early on with ranked matchups and of course, Ohio State expecting to be one of the best teams in the nation once again.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO