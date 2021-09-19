CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, PA

Scenes from Penn State’s thrilling 28-20 Whiteout win over Auburn (photos)

By Joe Hermitt
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 5 days ago
Penn State defeated Auburn, 28-20 Saturday night in front of a packed Whiteout crowd at Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions moved to 3-0 on the season with the win. PSU quarterback Sean Clifford threw for 28 for 32 and 280 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Jahan Dotson and tight end Brenton Strange each caught a touchdown while Noah Cain and tight end Tyler Warren ran for a score. Warren’s TD came on a wildcat formation run after a fumble recovery early in the third quarter by defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo.

