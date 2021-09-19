Scenes from Penn State’s thrilling 28-20 Whiteout win over Auburn (photos)

The injury bug has bitten the Newport football team — which had a thin roster to start with — hard and the results are not encouraging. “I have never really been involved in a season like this,” said an exasperated Newport coach Todd Rothermel, whose 1-3 team had eight players out with health issues. “I’m not talking about the losing, that doesn’t even really matter right now. It’s just trying to keep kids on the field. I don’t want to make excuses because we have to coach all our kids. We just have to continue to work hard to get better; that is all we can do.”

NEWPORT, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO