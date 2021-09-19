Shannon Mullen

Some experts blame this latest spike in violence in the city of Buffalo and surrounding areas on the pandemic, others blame it on the lack of jobs and other programs for our youth to be a part of. Those reasons among many others may all be true, but the one thing that stands out to me, as a man that has lived here my entire life is that there is a big difference now, than it was back in the day. One of the major differences I see now is the age of the youth that is getting in trouble. I think that this is one of the issues because it is much easier to influence a group of young boys or girls ages 10 to 15 to commit a crime. I know it seems hard to believe, but those are the ages of some of the kids that are out here being misguided.

