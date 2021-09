Lois Ennis age 95, of Fulton, MO passed away at her home on August 28, 2021. She was born February 20, 1926 to Charles and Leeta Draper in Hamilton County, Illinois. Lois was married to her loving husband Jim Ennis, and together they had four children, Jerry, Gary, Larry, and Greg. Lois worked as a head cashier at Schnuck for many years while living in St. Louis, Missouri.