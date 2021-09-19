CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oliver Heldens Remixes House Classic “Another Chance” for its 20th Anniversary

By Mark Fabrick
Your EDM
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoger Sanchez’s “Another Chance” is an all time house classic. To commemorate its 20th anniversary, Oliver Heldens gave the former number one single an official remix that maintains the nostalgia of the original, while showcasing a more modern progressive house sound. Oliver has been playing out this track at some of his most recent live sets, including Lollapalooza and Creamfields UK, and the crowds have been loving it.

