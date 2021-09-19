CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, MO

Eugene “Gene” Donald Koepke, Oct. 17, 1947 — Sept. 16, 2021

Eugene “Gene” Donald Koepke age 73, of Columbia, MO passed away on September 16, 2021. He was born on October 17, 1947 in Owensville, Mo. He grew up on a farm on Hog Trough Road between Owensville and Cuba, Mo. He loved farming and developed a lifelong passion for sports. At the age of 13, Gene was diagnosed with Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy. That changed the trajectory of his life. He felt he could not successfully farm like his father or drive a truck like his grandfather.

