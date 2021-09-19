Keep your jack-o'-lantern fresh for Halloween
It is almost Halloween, and that means pumpkin patches will be opening soon. A family outing to a pumpkin patch to pick your own can be fun and rewarding for the entire family. But what can you do to keep those gorgeous creations from turning into a pile of mush within a matter of days? From choosing the best to carving and proper care, the following tips will help you keep your decorative masterpieces fresh for a festive Halloween night.www.vanceairscoop.com
Comments / 0