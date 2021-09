Winter rye grass (or "ryegrass") is an annual grass best known for its use in agriculture. Not only do farmers grow it as a feed for livestock, but it is also harvested and processed to make rye bread and whiskey. It can, however, be useful for the home gardener, too. Winter rye grass is a type of grain, or "cereal," a fact suggested by its botanical name: Secale cereale. It is a plant that serves practical purposes rather than aesthetic ones, in contrast with the ornamental grasses. Nor is it a type of grass that you would grow in a lawn. Learn how to grow winter rye grass and how to use it.

