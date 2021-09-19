CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Spiritually Speaking: Stewardship Demands Public Acknowledgement

By Alexis Grace
TheAtlantaVoice
TheAtlantaVoice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BPmkf_0c0mIQ8i00

My word for today is steward or stewardship. I haven’t found this very important word in the Bible yet, but I have heard many a pastor preach on it. From the pulpit I’ve heard the question asked, “Are we good stewards of our own sexuality?” I have personally received the message of stewardship as it has related to tithing. However, I must admit that it wasn’t until I heard someone ask the Lord (in prayer) to be a good steward of His Word that the term really hit home. On many occasions I have prayed to be a worthy vessel for the Holy Spirit. Face down in prayer, I’ve asked my Lord and Savior to empty me of all of those human characteristics that would prohibit the Holy Spirit from residing in me. My thought was and continues to be that any (and I do mean any) space in my soul or my heart that could actually be good enough for a dwelling place for Him, would in some way be an indication of my effort to live a good Christian life. It is my way of asking God for help.

I am often reminded that I’ll never be worthy of such a request but, God loves me so much that He has already given me this great and wonderful gift. It’s just very hard for me to accept it. But as you can see, I’m working on it. My point is that stewardship or being a good steward is an action. It calls for an effort. When I heard the prayer calling on the Lord to be a good steward of His Word, I immediately thought about what that would mean for me. I came to the conclusion that if one was a good steward for God’s Word, then that Word should be nurtured and cultivated for one purpose and one purpose only; to bear fruit. I’m declaring that you cannot be a good steward of God’s Word and not bear some kind of fruit. In this case that fruit should be given in such a manner that others at least recognize that you are a vendor for that fruit. Somebody should see your fruit stand. Either through your behavior, your attitude, your verbal praise, your prayers or via some other outward manifestation, the world should be able to see God’s Word operating in you.

Some say people should see the Christ in you. When you are viewed by others, there should be no question as to who you are and whose you are. I’m just now more convinced than ever that stewardship is a verb. The Word cannot reside in you quietly. It cannot be a secret only between you and God. Nor can it be selectively used when it suits you. The Word is what it is. Like water, it cannot be held back; nor should it be.  Once again, I submit to you that if you are a child of God, people need to hear you say that you know who your Daddy is with pride and boldness. I believe that is what is meant by the saying ‘being a good steward.’ It demands personal recognition that we acknowledge and share the truth that is in us. It requires action; the kind that makes those around us know, without a shadow of a doubt, that we accept Christ as our Lord and Savior and God Almighty as the one true God. If those around you know that, then you are indeed a good steward in the business of bearing fruit. If no one around you knows this, then maybe you need to go shopping.

May God bless and keep you always.

Comments / 1

Related
Belief.Net

Why Nobody Wants to Go to Church Anymore

There's one more trend I'll mention I believe is having a devastating impact on the Church and most certainly contributing to its decline. You cannot tell Millennials that your church welcomes everybody -- that all can come to Jesus -- and then, when they come, what they find are few mixed races or no mixed couples. You cannot say, "Everybody is welcome here if, by that, you really mean, so long as you're like the rest of us, straight and in a traditional family." In the words of Rachel Evans, a millennial herself and a blogger for CNN, "Having been advertised to our whole lives, we millennials have highly sensitive BS meters." In other words, be real and be yourself. If everyone is not really equally welcomed to the table at your church, stop advertising that you are open to anyone. That is not only untrue, but Millennials can see through the façade and they will not stay in such a church.
RELIGION
Belief.Net

What Would Jesus Do in Today’s World?

Today’s world is extremely chaotic. Not that it hasn’t always been chaotic, but some things taking place in modern times have made things crazier and left us feeling more uncertain. Two major culprits are the increase in the number of people on our planet, along with our level of connectivity. In addition, humanity is continually faced with extreme situations, forcing us into social, financial and economic crises. We are also dealing with some of the greatest political and social challenges of our lifetime. Everything from the COVID-19 crises to sexual scandals inside and outside the Church, our world is plagued with complex and divisive issues. If your heart aches every time, you turn on the news or think about the problems of today, think about what Jesus is experiencing. If Jesus were still walking on this earth today, how would He respond? The best way to figure out the answer is to look at Jesus’ teachings and character, which we can find directly in scripture.
RELIGION
inspiringtips.com

9 Obvious Signs that God is Calling You

Being in a ministry is one of the most fulfilling yet demanding careers. Nevertheless, unlike others, you do not choose this profession on your own. It is the ministry that decides to choose you. In the bible, it says that Jesus is the church’s head (Colossians 1:18). And Jesus said that only He could choose who can enter full-time ministry (Ephesians 4:10-11).
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
The Week

Biden chooses the wrong Bible verse

Thursday's suicide bombing at Kabul airport was the most deadly attack on American forces in Afghanistan since 2011. In remarks on the attack, President Biden honored the fallen soldiers by quoting the Hebrew Bible. "The American military has been answering for a long time. 'Here I am, Lord. Send me,'" Biden said, in an allusion to Isaiah 6:8. "Each one of these women and men of our Armed Forces are the heirs of that tradition of sacrifice, of volunteering to go into harm's way, to risk everything; not for glory, not for profit, but to defend what we love and the people we love."
RELIGION
The Independent

‘For the love of God, stop lecturing all of us’: A Facebook group of Karens is pushing back against the stereotype

In recent years, the name “Karen” has become a pejorative term for a white woman who appears entitled or demands that things be done her own way.But a Facebook group with almost 2,000 women named Karen is pushing back against the stigma attached to their name and asking for people to be “nicer” to one another.Karen Feldman, one of the women in the private Facebook group called “Karens United”, told US news network NBC2 that the name’s poor reputation “definitely doesn’t make me feel better” about her name.“Nasty, thoughtless, selfish, you name it. If it’s a bad thing, that’s what...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stewardship#Fruit#Christian
Desiring God

The Book Jesus Loved Most

Sunday school has marked me since my childhood — literally. I have a scar on the top of my right hand from being burned by the popcorn popper when I was about 3 years old. Sunday school has left much deeper impressions, however, in my heart and soul and in the way I have read and understood the Bible for most of my life — especially in terms of how I have read and understood the Old Testament.
RELIGION
eastidahonews.com

Column: I’m not a Latter-day Saint. Here was my experience touring the Pocatello Temple with an apostle

POCATELLO — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Pocatello Temple is a beautiful and awe-inspiring building. One to be enjoyed, no matter your faith. I grew up attending St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Waimanalo, Hawaii, even serving as an altar boy. So a media tour of the LDS Church’s 170th temple was my first opportunity to peek behind the veil of the church.
POCATELLO, ID
inspiringtips.com

11 Signs God is Pushing You into Something Better

You may not know it yet, but there is a big chance that your current struggles are God’s way of leading you to more incredible things. Your present situation may be difficult, but if you keep hanging there and trusting Him, you will surely see better days ahead. To help...
RELIGION
Thrive Global

Why Are Angel Numbers Important and What Do They Mean for Our Life

It could be that you suddenly see the same sequence of numbers everywhere, including in your phone numbers, addresses, receipts, or elsewhere. These are what some call “angel numbers,” and they can be thought of as the spiritual universe’s way to communicate with you. These numbers can be your spiritual guide’s way to help you see the opportunities and endpoints of your journey.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Mashed

Unexpected Foods That Are Forbidden In The Bible

When it comes to dietary restrictions observed for religious reasons, one of the most famous might be meat-free Fridays, especially during Lent. It's a rule that's been around for a long time: Even in the Middle Ages, people were finding creative ways around it. (Beaver, anyone?) It's definitely plucked right out of the Bible, isn't it?
DRINKS
Rev. Paul J. Bern

How Christianity Lost Jesus, and why It's Imperative That We Re-establish Our Relationship With Him (Part 2 of 2)

Christ Hasn't Forgotten About Us. It's Actually the Other Way Around. Yet in Exodus chapter 22, verses 25-27 it says, “If you lend money to one of my people among you who is needy, do not be like a moneylender; charge him no interest. If you take your neighbor's cloak as a pledge, return it to him by sunset, because his cloak is the only covering he has for his body. What else will he sleep in? When he cries out to me, I will hear him, for I am compassionate.”
elizabethton.com

Sometimes it’s hard to see that God is at work in our lives

Dear Rev. Graham: The Bible’s filled with many good things, but what’s hard to believe are sensational stories about the creation of the world in only seven days, the parting of the Red Sea, or Noah’s Ark and the great flood. God certainly doesn’t do these things in the presence of people today. And if these stories are not true, then it could be that what is told in the same book about Jesus is also not true. — D.T.
RELIGION
momjunction.com

53 Bible Verses About Healing A Broken Heart

A broken heart is like a broken glass—shattered into pieces. Several ups and downs could disrupt life and hurt every wound. But, a ray of hope always shines and shows the right path ahead. God has shared important lessons about life in the Holy Bible, and his verses serve as healing potions for a broken heart. So, revive your feelings to feel enlightened by reading Bible verses for a broken heart in this post.
RELIGION
Asbury Park Press

They were a missionary, a Muslim and an evangelical but are now atheists. Why?

Tom Van Denburgh's transformation from believer to skeptic didn't come in a sudden, "a-ha!" moment. It was more like a slow, steady trek toward a new truth. Growing up in the northern New Jersey suburbs, Van Denburgh attended a private Christian academy with "an overemphasis on hell and brimstone" and an unhealthy preoccupation with Satan, he recalls.
RELIGION
Journal Review

False prophets in sheep’s clothing

False prophets in sheep’s clothing are leading some of us into great danger. False prophets and teachers bear a heavy burden of responsibility for disastrous results of their ignorance or deceit. We live in a time when instant communication and media provide loud megaphones to little people, making them appear...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN
TheAtlantaVoice

Spiritually Speaking: Perfect Power for Your Biggest Weakness

I remember reviewing the letters of Paul in Bible Study. In doing so I was constantly reminded that one cannot look at Paul without really seeing Jesus’ amazing handiwork. Now you need to know that I think Paul is an awesome person when it comes to the story of his life. I haven’t found a biography or autobiography of anyone […]
RELIGION
TheAtlantaVoice

TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta, GA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
934K+
Views
ABOUT

The Atlanta Voice newspaper was founded by Mr. Ed Clayton, a formidable newspaperman and J. Lowell Ware in 1966 with a defined vision and mission, which has been the publications’ motto and driving force ever since: “A People Without A Voice Cannot Be Heard.” Mr. Clayton died after the first issue of the paper was produced leaving Mr. Ware as the sole publisher. The venerable, award-winning publication was born out of the refusal of the white-owned majority Atlanta media to give fair and credible coverage to the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement. It was effectively and uniquely spearheaded by the legendary and politically powerful, J. Lowell Ware, who when he died at age 63 in 1991, had been responsible for publishing seven newspapers throughout the states of Georgia and Alabama; The Atlanta Voice, The Athens Voice, The Macon Voice, The Tuskegee Voice, The Pensacola Voice, The Inter-Scholastic Journal and The Atlanta Inquirer. The paper was started “out of the movement,” remembers his daughter and current Atlanta Voice Publisher, Janis Ware; a dynamic and charismatic housing expert, businesswoman and community activist, who readily assumed the role and responsibility for fulfilling her father’s vision. Janis Ware is a University of Georgia Business School graduate, whose career has been unwavering in completing her father’s lifelong interest in publishing and community development. She has continued the mission and vision of The Atlanta Voice as the unchallenged leader and foremost provider of news and information pertinent to the well being of Atlanta’s African American community. For years, Janis Ware worked alongside her famous father in the publishing business learning his style, understanding his dedication to excellence, and receiving inspiration from his passion for his people. His legacy has also become her mission. She continues in the spirit of the high journalistic standards and commitment to the community passed on to her by her esteemed father.

 https://www.theatlantavoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy