Spiritually Speaking: Stewardship Demands Public Acknowledgement

My word for today is steward or stewardship. I haven’t found this very important word in the Bible yet, but I have heard many a pastor preach on it. From the pulpit I’ve heard the question asked, “Are we good stewards of our own sexuality?” I have personally received the message of stewardship as it has related to tithing. However, I must admit that it wasn’t until I heard someone ask the Lord (in prayer) to be a good steward of His Word that the term really hit home. On many occasions I have prayed to be a worthy vessel for the Holy Spirit. Face down in prayer, I’ve asked my Lord and Savior to empty me of all of those human characteristics that would prohibit the Holy Spirit from residing in me. My thought was and continues to be that any (and I do mean any) space in my soul or my heart that could actually be good enough for a dwelling place for Him, would in some way be an indication of my effort to live a good Christian life. It is my way of asking God for help.

I am often reminded that I’ll never be worthy of such a request but, God loves me so much that He has already given me this great and wonderful gift. It’s just very hard for me to accept it. But as you can see, I’m working on it. My point is that stewardship or being a good steward is an action. It calls for an effort. When I heard the prayer calling on the Lord to be a good steward of His Word, I immediately thought about what that would mean for me. I came to the conclusion that if one was a good steward for God’s Word, then that Word should be nurtured and cultivated for one purpose and one purpose only; to bear fruit. I’m declaring that you cannot be a good steward of God’s Word and not bear some kind of fruit. In this case that fruit should be given in such a manner that others at least recognize that you are a vendor for that fruit. Somebody should see your fruit stand. Either through your behavior, your attitude, your verbal praise, your prayers or via some other outward manifestation, the world should be able to see God’s Word operating in you.

Some say people should see the Christ in you. When you are viewed by others, there should be no question as to who you are and whose you are. I’m just now more convinced than ever that stewardship is a verb. The Word cannot reside in you quietly. It cannot be a secret only between you and God. Nor can it be selectively used when it suits you. The Word is what it is. Like water, it cannot be held back; nor should it be. Once again, I submit to you that if you are a child of God, people need to hear you say that you know who your Daddy is with pride and boldness. I believe that is what is meant by the saying ‘being a good steward.’ It demands personal recognition that we acknowledge and share the truth that is in us. It requires action; the kind that makes those around us know, without a shadow of a doubt, that we accept Christ as our Lord and Savior and God Almighty as the one true God. If those around you know that, then you are indeed a good steward in the business of bearing fruit. If no one around you knows this, then maybe you need to go shopping.

May God bless and keep you always.