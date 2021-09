Twenty years ago today, on a September morning of brilliant blue skies and bright sunshine, life as we knew it changed forever. Whether we suffered personal tragedy on that day of incomprehensible catastrophe, with the loss of a parent, child, or sibling, or whether we were bystanders trying to understand the images on our television screens, Sept. 11, 2001 changed our lives, our perspectives, our expectations.

