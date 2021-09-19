CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girls’ Volleyball: John Stark 3, Fall Mountain 0

By EILEEN O’GRADY -
Concord Monitor
 5 days ago

Key players: John Stark – Paige Hamel (3 aces, 6 kills, 3 push), Kaylee Montgomery (3 aces), Emma Dobbins (2 kills, push), Lexi Mandarino (2 aces, 2 back row kills) Coach’s quote: “This team is continuing to build momentum for the season and I am so proud of how far they have come. The girls applied exactly what we’ve practiced in today’s game: serving, hitting, passing – they’ve shown improvement in all aspects of game play. I believe what carried us today even further was the team support and mutual respect. We will continue to push forward.” – John Stark’s Grace Pecci.

