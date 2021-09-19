Girls’ Volleyball: John Stark 3, Fall Mountain 0

The Varsity and JV traveled to Mill Valley Thursday night to take on the home team and Olathe Northwest. The Varsity team dropped the first set to the Jags 25-23 but came back to take the second set 25-18. In the final set the Cougars battled back from a deficit to tie the game at 24 but lost a heartbreaker in the end 27-25. The offensive attack was led by Junior Vix Vilott with 12 kills. Defensively, senior Ella Mackiewicz led the team with 5 blocks. The cougars bounced back against Olathe Northwest in the second match winning in straight sets 25-20 and 25-22.

SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO