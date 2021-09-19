Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper for MVP? He doesn't want to hear about it

Phillies pitcher Enyel De Los Santos has been claimed off waivers. The Phillies season isn’t over yet, but the mass exodus of mediocre pitching is in full swing. Neftali Feliz was the first to go. Then, they traded Spencer Howard and two low-level pitching prospects to the Texas Rangers for Kyle Gibson, Ian Kennedy, Hans Crouse, and some cash. In August, Chase Anderson was released and also found his way to the Rangers. Most recently, Vince Velasquez has been designated for assignment, and now, Enyel De Los Santos has been claimed off waivers by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO