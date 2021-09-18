CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Women Growing Older with HIV: Get Facts, Speak Out

By The Well Project
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis post originally appeared on and can be read in its entirety at The Well Project. Many people are living long, healthy lives with HIV – well into older adulthood. People over 50 make up about one in every six people diagnosed with HIV in the US and there are many thousands of young adults (many in their 20s and 30s) who have lived with HIV since birth or very early in life. Additionally, there are many women in between, who are aging with HIV and don’t fall into either of the above categories. Numerous women in The Well Project’s community identify with these varied experiences.

