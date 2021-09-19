CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local paper’s focus is news that serves the community

Daily Iberian
 5 days ago

When a successful recall campaign triggered the California governor’s recall election, one of the first announced candidates was former gold medal Olympian and reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner. Immediately, Jenner received an amazing amount of media attention. Once the final results of the recall election were tallied earlier this week,...

www.iberianet.com

Petoskey News-Review

Libraries work together to serve communities

Libraries are masters at working together. We know we can do more for you as a group than individually, so we share collections, resources and talent. On a typical visit to your local library, you browse the shelves, pick out your next incredible read, maybe use a computer or attend a program. If the item you want is not on the shelves, then you go to the catalog and are able to search the collections of 10 other nearby libraries. The Pac2 Consortium includes 10 Northern Michigan libraries and allows you to see what is available at all of them. If you don’t find what you want nearby, you can browse the shelves of almost all the libraries in Michigan via MeL.org. The Michigan eLibrary is a statewide catalog available through your local library’s catalog . Imagine being able to access Michigan’s major university libraries, historical libraries and special collections. You can. Occasionally, you still can’t find that treasure you are looking for and your librarian does an interlibrary loan and finds it in the the world catalog.
POLITICS
The Independent

Caitlyn Jenner says she backs Texas’s new ban on abortions beyond six weeks: ‘That’s their decision’

Caitlyn Jenner says she supports Texas’s new abortion ban that prevents women getting the procedure in almost all cases after six weeks of pregnancy.The reality TV star, who is running for governor in California’s recall election, also told CNN that despite her support for Texas lawmakers passing the widely condemned “Heartbeat” bill, she insisted she was actually pro-choice.“I am for a woman’s right to choose. I am also for a state having the ability to make their own laws,” she told the network’s Brianna Keilar.“So I support Texas in that decision, that’s their decision. But as far as...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Clackamas Review

Mark Shull condemned for comparing COVID mandates, Holocaust

Community groups, Jewish Federation of Greater Portland decry Clackamas County commissioner's Facebook postClackamas County Commissioner Mark Shull is facing backlash after reposting a Facebook meme appearing to equate COVID-19 health and safety mandates to the subjugation faced by members of the Jewish faith during the Holocaust. Shull's actions come just three weeks after a Clackamas County employee was arrested after reportedly spray-painting a large Nazi swastika on the sidewalk next to a memorial for a Black man who died soon after attempting suicide while incarcerated at the Clackamas County Jail. Additionally, Shull posted the image days following the celebration of...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
California State
theeastcountygazette.com

Fourth $2000 Stimulus Checks: Will Americans Still Receive Relief Payment?

Families have received much-needed financial assistance throughout the pandemic, from stimulus checks to advance child tax credit payments. Last week, millions of families received their third child tax credit check for up to $300 per child. And about 2 million more California residents received their second round of Golden State Stimulus checks for $600 (or up to $1,100) on Sept. 17.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Caitlyn Jenner
Fox News

Psaki snaps at male reporter over question about abortion, Biden's faith: 'You've never faced those choices'

White House press secretary Jen Psaki snapped at a reporter Thursday after he asked how President Biden can consider himself a Catholic while also supporting abortion. Owen Jensen, a reporter with EWTN, a Catholic news network, asked Psaki during her daily press briefing why the president supports abortion "when his own Catholic faith teaches abortion is morally wrong."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
#Reality Tv#Local News#Olympian#Democrats#Republicans#Libertarian#The Daily Iberian
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Was Kamala Harris Arrested In Singapore?

A post shared on Facebook claims that Vice President Kamala Harris was arrested in Singapore and that a new vice president has been announced. While Harris did recently travel to Singapore, she was not arrested during her trip. She has not been replaced as vice president. Fact Check:. Harris traveled...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Texas school board AXES black principal who was told to remove intimate Facebook snaps with white wife

A Texas school board has moved towards firing a principal over claims he pushed critical theory after he raised eyebrows over an intimate Facebook photoshoot with his wife. On Monday, the Grapevine Colleyville Independent School District school board unanimously voted 7-0 for the non-renewal of Colleyville Heritage High School principal Dr. James Whitfield's contract.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Facebook staff warned platform was a 'cesspool of anti-vaccine comments' that were hindering Zuckerberg's stated goal of promoting vaccines

Facebook employees had warned CEO Mark Zuckerberg that his social media platform had compromised his goal to use the company to get 50 million people vaccinated against COVID-19. Zuckerberg had announced the initiative in March, showing off Facebook's ability to connect users with vaccine providers to help make appointments, as...
INTERNET
Business Insider

Facebook admits it messed up again

Facebook apologized Friday for sending data with a "major flaw" to researchers, NYT reported. Over the past three years, dozens of reports used the data to study misinformation on the platform. "Now we know that we shouldn't have trusted Facebook so much," one researcher told the Times. Facebook accidentally sent...
INTERNET
southarkansassun.com

Food Assistance Known as SNAP Benefits To Increase Starting October

US President Joe Biden announced that the largest permanent increase in food stamp benefits has been approved, a boost that the White House and proponents of the move hope will help low-income families afford healthier food choices when stocking their refrigerators and pantries. SNAP Benefits Will Increase More Than 25%...
AGRICULTURE

