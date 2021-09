AFTER 24,000 flight hours over 49 years, Vacaville United Airlines Captain Sam Corsello retired last year. Following his boyhood dream, he flew all over the globe, in frail cloth-covered trainers to the best that Boeing could build. But his most difficult journey was the path to healing he took after his lifelong flying friend, dream partner, wingman and sky soulmate Jason Dahl lost his life on 9/11.