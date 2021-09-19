CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ASK THE VETS: Regular tests help our pets live longer, healthier

By MICHAEL J. WATTS
Cover picture for the articleWHILE October is National Pet Wellness Month, older pets get to celebrate a little early. September marks Senior Pet Wellness Month!. Pet life expectancy has doubled in the past 50 years, due in large part to vast improvements in nutrition and the development of vaccines against common diseases. I firmly believe that modern veterinary medicine holds the keys for adding significantly more quality time to pets’ lives. One of the keys is early detection programs for senior pets.

