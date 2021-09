Jimmy Butler is known as one of the most hard-working superstars in the NBA. As the last pick in the first round, he's certainly had to work his way up the ladder to become the All-NBA caliber player that he is today. There's no doubt that he has already accomplished some things that some late first-round prospects only dream of, as he managed to lead the Miami Heat to the Finals during the 2019-20 season.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO