Xbox Shows Off New Controller Update - Making It Easier To Switch Between Devices

By Liam Doolan
purexbox.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this month, Microsoft revealed a new Xbox controller firmware update that would add some current-generation features to older Xbox gamepads. In addition to this, Xbox senior product planner, James Shields, has now demonstrated a small but rather handy controller update that makes it easier to switch between console, PC and mobile devices. The good news is, it's also coming to "older" controllers. Here's a look:

