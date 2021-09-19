CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Tory party has ‘ugly’ values under Boris Johnson, says Ed Davey

By Peter Walker and Andrew Sparrow
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UVN62_0c0mFg8P00
Ed Davey delivers his speech at the Liberal Democrat conference in Canary Wharf, east London.

Boris Johnson has reshaped the Conservative party to his own “ugly” values, Ed Davey has argued, using his speech to the Liberal Democrat conference to make an open appeal to traditional Tory voters who dislike the prime minister and his populist ways.

Addressing a crowd of about 200 activists for the sole in-person event of an otherwise virtual annual gathering of the party, the Lib Dem leader repeatedly emphasised what he said was the vulnerability of Conservative seats in the so-called blue wall.

The idea that the Lib Dems can challenge the Tories in dozens of prosperous commuter belt seats, mainly in the south of England, gained prominence in June when they won the Chesham and Amersham byelection, overturning a Conservative majority of more than 16,000.

In a speech featuring few new policy suggestions beyond the idea of diverting some of the post-Covid educational catch-up budget directly to parents for them to decide how it is used, Davey targeted Johnson and his ministers, citing what he called the prime minister’s “total lack of shame or decency”.

“The truth is that over the last few years Boris Johnson has remade the Conservative party in his own image, and it is an ugly, ugly sight: his casual disregard for facts or truth, his trail of broken promises, from no border in the Irish Sea to no tax rises,” Davey said.

“Boris Johnson is not a prime minister worthy of our great United Kingdom. His Conservatives are not a government worthy of the British people.”

Davey said the Chesham and Amersham result highlighted a “groundswell of frustration and discontent from people who feel ignored and taken for granted” by Johnson’s government, saying large numbers of lifetime Tory voters felt “betrayed”.

He said: “They just don’t feel that Boris Johnson represents them or shares their values. They’re not convinced the prime minister is competent – or, worse still, decent.”

Davey’s counter-offer to such voters – so far more of a broad, values-based concept than one containing many new policies – is something he called “the British fair deal”, the idea that people who work hard and pay taxes will, in return, receive decent public services.

The main new idea centred on efforts to help pupils catch up after the disruption from the Covid pandemic, with Davey saying the Lib Dems would push for the full £15bn package called for by Sir Kevan Collins, the government’s adviser on the issue who resigned when his package was rejected in favour of one about a tenth of the size.

“First, schools should be free to spend their Covid cash as they see best,” Davey said. “And the second reform: a third of the education catch-up fund should go to parents directly – in the most radical empowering of parents ever.”

This three-year plan would allow parents to use their vouchers at their school, but also spend them on private tuition or on outside classes in subjects such as music or sport.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bysrt_0c0mFg8P00
Tory voters ‘are not convinced Johnson is competent –or, worse still, decent’, according to Davey. Photograph: Facundo Arrizabalaga/EPA

The value of these vouchers would be doubled or tripled for children in care, those with special educational needs, or those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Davey, who has sought to rebrand the Lib Dems as the “party of carers”, also lambasted Johnson’s new increase in national insurance contributions to pay for the NHS and care, saying the lack of a coherent plan for care was “just another of his broken promises”.

He repeatedly raised decisions by Johnson that Lib Dem strategists believe play badly among more traditional Tory voters in blue wall seats, such as cutting the foreign aid budget, something Davey called “indecent, immoral and wrong”.

To emphasise the point even more, in a warm-up just before Davey’s speech, Layla Moran, the party’s foreign affairs spokesperson, and the party treasurer, Tilly McAuliffe, knocked down a wall of blue cardboard boxes, a prop first used in victory celebrations at Chesham and Amersham.

“Let us bring the blue wall down,” Davey said, adding that such victories could take place in “Cambridgeshire and the Cotswolds, Stockport and Surrey, Hampshire and Hertfordshire”.

There is debate among psephologists about how many blue wall seats the Lib Dems could potentially take. However, one thing is clear: the win in Chesham and Amersham provided a huge boost to Davey, who took over the party in the wake of its disastrous 2019 election campaign, one that was preceded by much optimism and bullish predictions about seat gains.

Sarah Green, the victorious byelection candidate, was among Lib Dems MPs in the front row of the speech venue, a conference room in Canary Wharf, east London, and was highlighted by Davey for applause.

Davey stressed the Lib Dems’ key role in being able to remove Johnson. “Make no mistake: the electoral arithmetic is clear,” he said. “These Conservatives can’t be defeated next time unless we Liberal Democrats win Tory seats. Boris Johnson will stay in Downing Street unless we throw him out.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson refuses to say if he could live on Universal Credit

Boris Johnson has refused to say if he could live on £118 a week, the new level of Universal Credit after it is cut by £20 next month.The prime minister, who is currently paid £161,000 a year and previously earned £275,000 on top of his MP’s salary for writing a weekly Daily Telegraph column, did not answer journalists’ questions about if he could manage on the lower sum.Universal Credit – the main benefit payment for people of working age and claimed by 5.8m people across England, Scotland and Wales – was increased by £20 a week at the start of...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Davey
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Layla Moran
The Guardian

Boris Johnson asked for ‘emergency’ food deal, says Bolsonaro

The Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro, has claimed Boris Johnson asked him for an “emergency” deal to ease shortages of an unspecified food product, amid concerns about further disruption to supermarket supplies. A lack of drivers and food pickers, as well as carbon dioxide used to stun animals for slaughter and...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Brazil health minister who shook hands with Boris Johnson at UN tests positive for Covid

A Brazilian health minister who shook hands with a maskless Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus in New York.Marcelo Quiroga sat with the British prime minister and new foreign secretary Liz Truss during a bilateral meeting with Brazil’s president Jair Bolsonaro on Monday.A statement from the Brazilian government said that Mr Quiroga is currently in good health and will remain in isolation in the US. The health minister received his first shot of a Covid vaccine in January.The 55-year-old cardiologist was filmed shaking hands with Mr Johnson and is also thought to be staying at the same hotel as...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Keir Starmer backs ‘women-only spaces’ in ‘specific circumstances’, amid Labour row

Labour will continue to back the Equality Act – which allows for the provision of ‘women only’ spaces – as issues around trans rights threaten to open a row in the party.The Labour leader’s spokesman said he remained wedded to the policy on which the party fought the last general election – and that there was “no reason to expect it is going to change”.This meant backing “the implementation of the Equality Act, including the single-sex exemption which allows the provision of women-only spaces”.The law “rightly assumes the inclusion of trans women, except in specific circumstances”, the spokesman said,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tories#Party Leader#Uk#Tory Party#The Conservative Party#Liberal Democrat#Amersham#Post Covid#Conservatives#British#Chesham#Nhs#The Lib Dems#Democrats
The Week

It's time for the French to 'prenez un grip,' says Boris Johnson

Well, it wasn't "le slap," but surely French President Emmanuel Macron will feel it all the same. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson shared some uniquely-targeted remarks outside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, in which he appeared to mock the French for their outrage over the submarine deal between the U.S., the U.K., and Australia, Bloomberg reports.
POLITICS
The Independent

Boost for Boris Johnson’s climate plan as Biden doubles US contribution

US president Joe Biden has given a big boost to Boris Johnson’s faltering preparations for November’s climate change summit in Glasgow, announcing he will double the US contribution to a $100bn-a-year fund to help developing countries adapt.The announcement brings the fund to around $85bn - still $15bn short of the total which rich countries pledged that they would deliver by a deadline of 2020.Mr Johnson admitted this week that he had only a six in 10 chance of hitting the crucial target by the time he hosts the UN COP26 summit in six weeks’ time.Mr Biden had already doubled the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
whdh.com

Boris Johnson admits he has six children

(CNN) — Boris Johnson has finally admitted that he has six children, a question he has previously dodged in numerous interviews and press conferences. The British Prime Minister, speaking to NBC’s Today show on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, was asked by an interviewer if he had six children, to which he replied “yes.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson tells Strictly dancers to get their jabs

Stars of the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing should get their Covid vaccinations, Boris Johnson has said.The prime minister weighed into the row during a visit to the US to meet president Joe Biden.Two unnamed professional dancers on the hit show have reportedly refused to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, causing complications before the show’s return, with celebrity guests said to be unhappy to be partnered with them.In an interview with GB News in New York, Mr Johnson was asked what message he would send to any of the dancers resisting inoculation.“Everyone should take their jabs,” he replied.“Everyone should take their jabs...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jennifer Arcuri says Boris Johnson having a 'crush' on her was no secret

Jennifer Arcuri has told the London Assembly that Boris Johnson had “somewhat of a crush” on her during his time as Mayor of London. The American tech entrepreneur, who claims to have had an affair with the prime minister between 2012 and 2016, has today said their relationship was far from secret.
U.K.
The Independent

Jeff Bezos tells Boris Johnson that governments must decide taxation frameworks

Boris Johnson has said Jeff Bezos told him ensuring Amazon pays fair levels of tax is a job for governments.The Prime Minister said he urged the boss of the online giant that he must ensure a fair share is paid in the UK but accepted he will not pay tax as “an act of kindness”.Mr Johnson held climate-focused talks with Mr Bezos, one of the world’s richest men, on Monday in New York where the Prime Minister has been attending the United Nations General Assembly.“What I did say to him was that we in the UK feel very strongly...
ECONOMY
BBC

Rich nations must increase climate support funds, says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has renewed his call for richer countries to increase financial support to poorer ones fighting the effects of climate change. Speaking at a UN gathering in New York, the UK PM said he was "increasingly frustrated" at support offered to countries hit hard by global warming. He added...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Boris Johnson says Dutch PM Mark Rutte has offered to 'mediate' between UK and EU in post-Brexit row over Northern Ireland as he warns the stand-off 'can't go on forever'

Boris Johnson warned the EU that the Brexit row over Northern Ireland 'can't go on forever' today as he revealed his Dutch counterpart had offered to mediate between the two sides. Mark Rutte made the offer when he visited Downing Street last week, Mr Johnson revealed after arriving in New...
POLITICS
Telegraph

Patients have the right to see their GPs face-to-face, says Boris Johnson

Patients have the right to see their GPs face-to-face, the Prime Minister has said, as practices were put under pressure to move away from an over-reliance on digital consultations. As Britain begins to return to normal in the wake of Covid, GPs have demanded more money to return to face-to-face...
HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

22K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy