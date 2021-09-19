CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garfield County, CO

Metaphorical reasoning

Aspen Daily News
 5 days ago

On Thursday, Sept. 16, Grand Junction’s Daily Sentinel published David Hoffman’s letter regarding closing access to public lands through High Lonesome Ranch, owned by elites in Garfield County, Colorado. It is a metaphor for what the elites in Washington are trying to do to the U.S. citizenry: restrict their rights and privatize public access. Not only that, but wanting to overcharge them and their great grandchildren for it in trillion dollar spending bills.

