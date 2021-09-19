CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Opening this week in the Sarasota area arts scene

Herald Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a busy weekend at Venice Theatre. In addition to the opening of “Almost, Maine” on the Jervey Theatre mainstage, the company is opening Charles Ludlam’s two-actor classic “The Mystery of Irma Vep: A Penny Dreadful.” Brad Wages, who recently starred in “An Act of God,” is directing the production that features veteran Venice Theatre actor Patrick Mounce along with Seth Bracewell in his debut at the theater. The play is a quick-change marathon as the two actors play all the roles, men and women, telling a story involving a werewolf, a vampire and an Egyptian princess among many others. At times, an actor walks out the door as one character and returns a second later as someone else. The production runs through Oct. 10 in the 90-seat Pinkerton Theatre, 140 W. Tampa Ave. For tickets: 941-488-1115; venicetheatre.org.

