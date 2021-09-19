CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

2 Outside-The-Box Ways to Invest in the Latest Tech Trends

By Matthew Frankel, CFP
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cuvmM_0c0mERsb00

Matt is a Certified Financial Planner based in South Carolina who has been writing for The Motley Fool since 2012. Matt specializes in writing about bank stocks, REITs, and personal finance, but he loves any investment at the right price. Follow him on Twitter to keep up with his latest work! Follow @TMFMathGuy

Do you want to invest in the rapid tech innovation taking place, but high-growth (and high-valuation) tech stocks aren't right for you? Tech-focused real estate stocks could be the perfect combination of growth and safety you're looking for. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Sept. 3, Millionacres senior real estate analyst Matt Frankel, CFP, discusses two types of REITs (real estate investment trusts) and some specific examples that could be worth a closer look.

Matt Frankel: We have infrastructure REITs next. So this is what I was talking about with the communication REITs. The two biggest real estate companies in the entire stock market are listed right there: American Tower (NYSE:AMT), AMT, and Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI), CCI.

If you're driving down the road and notice those big, ugly cell towers on your route, those are probably owned by one of those two companies. They own and operate these big towers and rent out the space on the top, where companies like AT&T (NYSE:T), Verizon (NYSE:VZ), T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) will put their communication equipment to build out their networks. The big difference between the two, everyone asks, what's the difference?

Which is better? The biggest difference between the two, despite its name, American Tower is truly a global company. They have operations all over the world and are not focused on the U.S. Crown Castle is exclusively focused on the United States. So if you want more of a domestic investment, go to Crown Castle. If you want an operator that has a truly global presence and has some emerging market potential, American Tower could be better fit for you. Sorry about that.

Next, we have data center REITs. It's a relatively new area of real estate. But if you think about how many more connected devices you have than you did, say, 10 or 20 years ago and how much more complex data in general has gotten, it's really not hard to understand why we have an exponentially growing need for places to safely and securely house networking equipment like servers. So that has given the need for data center REITs. There are a few big players in the space. Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) is one that I own in my portfolio. They own data centers located all over the world. They're a very big company and there's a lot of growth potential in this space, too, because I do not see the need for data centers and data storage slowing down anytime soon.

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment#Millionacres#Cfp#American Tower#Crown Castle Lrb#At T#Tmus#Digital Realty Trust
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Market Data
Zacks.com

2 Strong Stocks to Buy on the Dip Amid the September Pullback

Today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks quickly breaks down where the market stands at the moment following Monday’s big selloff. The episode then dives into two established giants trading at attractive levels amid the pullback that investors with long-term horizons might want to buy. The S&P 500 dropped...
STOCKS
investing.com

Scoop Up These 4 Tech Stocks Trading More Than 10% Below Their 52-Week Highs

The tech industry is progressing rapidly on continuing digital transformation in almost every sector. Therefore, quality tech stocks, QUALCOMM (QCOM), Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC), Box, Inc. (BOX), and Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP), which are trading significantly below their 52-week price highs, could be prominent bets now. These stocks are rated ‘Buy’ or ‘Strong Buy’ in our proprietary rating system. Let’s discuss these names.Digital transformation across almost every industry, together with the wide adoption of hybrid work structures, is driving the tech industry’s growth. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) ETF has gained 36.4% over the past year, outperforming the broader SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s (SPY) 31.3% returns.
STOCKS
Time

5 Ways Investing Experts Research Stocks

Investing in individual stocks can make your investing journey a lot more complicated. That’s why personal finance experts recommend buying and holding low-cost index funds for the long term rather than trying to time the market with individual stocks. Index funds track the entire market (or sections of it) rather than individual companies, providing an easy way to diversify your portfolio and spread out risk.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
124K+
Followers
60K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy