Delaware State

Biden vacations at Delaware beach house after week of heavy losses

By Emma Colton
Fox News
Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden took major hits this week, from the Pentagon confirming that a "tragic mistake" led to 10 civilians in Afghanistan dying in a drone strike, to the Food and Drug Administration rejecting his vaccine booster proposal, with much of the news breaking as the president headed to the beach for vacation.

Comments / 1002

✌️?
5d ago

Bidens on vacation every week.. Makes policy that harms American's and then takes a vacation.. Kills innocent people .. Time for a vacation... Gives a maje no sense speech filled with lies... Time for a vacation... Impeach this retard whisperer!!!!

Reply(164)
417
Rick H
4d ago

I don't want to hear another word about Trump's golf outings, Biden has spent more time out of the White House in his first nine months than any president in modern history

Reply(31)
197
TerYon
5d ago

When is he going to come out of hiding and do something about the absolute disaster at Texas southern border. If this was happening at the California border there is no doubt that something would have been done months ago! Of course California is one of the states that has a double reinforced steel barrier at their southern border. They’re special!

Reply(26)
202
Washington Times

Biden vacations, while the world is on fire

Horsing around. Vacation at the beach. Bike riding with friends. Going to a football game and tossing the coin. It sounds like a bunch of kids after school playing hooky, having a good time for the sake of it because there’s nothing else to do. But no, it’s the president and vice president of the United States of America playing around while the country, and the world, are on fire.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Times

The swamp monsters who run Biden’s White House

“The evacuation was an extraordinary effort — under the most difficult conditions imaginable,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken testified on Sept. 13 about the Biden administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan. “In the end, we completed one of the biggest airlifts in history, with 124,000 people evacuated to safety.”. On Tuesday, Department...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Guardian

Colbert on Trump presidency’s final days: ‘Some serious dictator energy’

Stephen Colbert offered a final preview of a new, chilling tell-all on the final days of the Trump presidency on Tuesday evening, with guests Bob Woodward and Robert Costa. The two Washington Post journalists’ book, Peril, details events in the White House between the 2020 election and the 6 January insurrection at the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob. “After reading the book, I think the title isn’t strong enough. I suggest renaming it ‘AAAAGGH!’” said Colbert.
POTUS
Washington Post

Boris Johnson liked Trump. Now he seems to love Biden.

Boris Johnson was as an ally of Donald Trump’s. The former president referred to the British prime minister as “Britain Trump,” and Johnson praised Trump’s handling of the U.S. economy. But now Johnson has made a 180-degree turn, and he’s singing President Biden’s praises. Fresh from what he viewed as a triumphant visit to the White House on Tuesday, Johnson sat down with The Washington Post’s Lally Weymouth at the British ambassador’s temporary residence in Washington to spell out with boyish enthusiasm what he had received from the Biden administration during his trip to D.C. — including the lifting of a coronavirus-driven travel ban, among other items. The prime minister wanted to minimize France’s displeasure at being cut out of the recent submarine deal negotiated over months in secret by Britain, the United States and Australia. Without missing a beat, he brushed off the words of French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, who called the secret deal “a knife in the back” and a “unilateral, brutal and unpredictable decision.” Only a few weeks ago, Johnson and senior members of his government saw the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan as unwise and reportedly were annoyed at not being given advance notice by the White House. Now Johnson is talking about working with the Taliban. Edited excerpts of the interview follow:
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Times

Iranian president taunts Biden, Trump in United Nations speech

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday took sharp aim at the U.S. in a speech before the United Nations, saying America’s pledge to end wars is hollow because Washington is using sanctions as a mechanism of war. In pre-recorded remarks from Tehran, Mr. Raisi lashed out at President Biden and...
POTUS
Fox News

Karol Markowicz: Biden's at the beach as crises mount and our cheerleader media shrugs

After yet another weekend out of sight, Americans should be wondering if our president even wants the job. Joe Biden’s campaign was famous for calling early "lids," that is sending his traveling press home for the day before the day was even half over. Campaigns are normally furiously busy events known for crushing schedules and exhausting programming. But not Joe Biden’s. His was a mellow affair, mostly done on a video feed from his home.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheAtlantaVoice

Joe Biden’s challenge at his first UN General Assembly: Convince allies he’s not another Trump

When President Joe Biden mounts the iconic green marble rostrum inside the hall of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, he will face an audience skeptical he really is as different from his predecessor as he likes to claim. For world leaders who were alternately addled and amused by former President Donald Trump — who once encountered mocking laughter […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
